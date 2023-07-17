Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): A Technical Analysis

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is $243.73, which is $64.08 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 133.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on July 17, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

ENPH stock's latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.28 compared to its previous closing price of 177.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Rooftop Solar: Ain’t No Sunshine

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has risen by 5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.55% and a quarterly drop of -11.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.59% for ENPH’s stock, with a -18.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $214 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

ENPH Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.46. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -29.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from RANHOFF DAVID A, who sale 1,791 shares at the price of $175.10 back on May 30. After this action, RANHOFF DAVID A now owns 82,644 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $313,609 using the latest closing price.

MORA RICHARD, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $165.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MORA RICHARD is holding 3,126 shares at $248,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.