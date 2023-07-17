Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for ELAN is 489.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ELAN was 6.88M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ELAN) stock’s latest price update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)’s stock price has increased by 11.70 compared to its previous closing price of 10.60. However, the company has seen a 17.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

ELAN’s Market Performance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has seen a 17.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.23% gain in the past month and a 23.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for ELAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.25% for ELAN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

ELAN Trading at 26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +20.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.