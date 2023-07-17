EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) has increased by 46.29 when compared to last closing price of 43.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 246.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) Right Now?

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 527.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EDTX is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDTX is 0.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.67% of that float. The average trading volume for EDTX on July 17, 2023 was 359.51K shares.

EDTX’s Market Performance

EDTX’s stock has seen a 246.52% increase for the week, with a 462.13% rise in the past month and a 515.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 110.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 48.82% for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 229.86% for EDTX’s stock, with a 465.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDTX Trading at 347.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 48.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 110.76%, as shares surge +462.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +501.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTX rose by +246.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +529.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II saw 521.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTX

The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.