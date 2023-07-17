Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EBON is 4.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBON on July 17, 2023 was 28.00K shares.

The stock price of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) has dropped by -14.09 compared to previous close of 12.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON’s stock has risen by 42.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.57% and a quarterly rise of 79.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.19% for Ebang International Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.58% for EBON’s stock, with a 47.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBON Trading at 55.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.68%, as shares surge +51.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON rose by +42.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw 264.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.47 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at -135.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.