Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) is $26.00, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for EGRX is 11.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGRX on July 17, 2023 was 191.66K shares.

EGRX) stock’s latest price update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX)’s stock price has soared by 5.88 in relation to previous closing price of 17.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGRX’s Market Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has experienced a -4.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month, and a -40.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for EGRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for EGRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $52 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

EGRX Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.30. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $19.98 back on May 16. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 587,311 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $299,700 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 1,594,934 shares at $315,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.55 for the present operating margin

+69.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 37.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.19. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 26.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.10. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.