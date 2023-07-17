Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DXF is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXF is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 23.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on July 17, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a -19.49% drop in the past month, and a 18.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.03% for DXF’s stock, with a -31.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -25.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1454. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -28.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.