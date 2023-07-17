Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DOMA is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOMA is $0.35, which is $33.55 above the current market price. The public float for DOMA is 7.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.04% of that float. The average trading volume for DOMA on July 17, 2023 was 89.28K shares.

DOMA) stock’s latest price update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA)’s stock price has dropped by -15.71 in relation to previous closing price of 8.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DOMA’s Market Performance

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has seen a 13.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.18% gain in the past month and a -22.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.85% for DOMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.96% for DOMA’s stock, with a -36.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

DOMA Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.72%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw -39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from Simkoff Maxwell, who sale 54,910 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 05. After this action, Simkoff Maxwell now owns 5,063,968 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $16,253 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alan, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., sale 3,121 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Smith Michael Alan is holding 2,384,337 shares at $880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Doma Holdings Inc. stands at -65.48. The total capital return value is set at -49.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.87. Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -66.40 for asset returns.

Based on Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 222.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 47.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.