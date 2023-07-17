Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, DLPN stock has gone down by -10.95%, with a monthly decline of -6.97% and a quarterly surge of 6.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.32% for DLPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DLPN is also noteworthy at 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLPN is $7.00, which is $5.13 above than the current price. The public float for DLPN is 8.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume of DLPN on July 17, 2023 was 51.41K shares.

DLPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) has dropped by -10.10 compared to previous close of 2.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLPN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for DLPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLPN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $28 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2021.

DLPN Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLPN fell by -10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9485. In addition, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. saw 3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLPN starting from Famadas Nelson, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.09 back on May 18. After this action, Famadas Nelson now owns 1,534 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., valued at $2,090 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.53 for the present operating margin

+15.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stands at -11.80. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.