Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock Observes -13.84% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a 0.10% increase in the past week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month, and a -10.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for DVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for DVN’s stock, with a -13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is above average at 5.33x. The 36-month beta value for DVN is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVN is $61.63, which is $12.18 above than the current price. The public float for DVN is 637.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on July 17, 2023 was 8.14M shares.

DVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has dropped by -4.32 compared to previous close of 51.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

DVN Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.78. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 8,292 shares at the price of $49.97 back on May 05. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 218,418 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $414,351 using the latest closing price.

Gaspar Clay M, the EVP and COO of Devon Energy Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gaspar Clay M is holding 477,032 shares at $999,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.