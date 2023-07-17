Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is $1.90, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for DM is 283.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DM on July 17, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

DM stock's latest price update

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM)'s stock price has plunged by 4.64% in relation to previous closing price of 1.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DM’s Market Performance

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has experienced a 7.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.51% drop in the past month, and a -12.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for DM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for DM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

DM Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DM rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8627. In addition, Desktop Metal Inc. saw 40.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DM starting from DUSSAULT SCOTT J, who sale 26,969 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Mar 06. After this action, DUSSAULT SCOTT J now owns 0 shares of Desktop Metal Inc., valued at $64,726 using the latest closing price.

Fulop Ric, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Desktop Metal Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Fulop Ric is holding 20,264,999 shares at $19,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DM

Equity return is now at value -107.50, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.