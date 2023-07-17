Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEN is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DEN is $111.38, which is $25.53 above the current price. The public float for DEN is 48.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEN on July 17, 2023 was 756.62K shares.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.35 compared to its previous closing price of 86.64. However, the company has seen a -2.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/23 that Exxon Mobil Buys Pipeline Operator, Making Big Bet on Carbon

DEN’s Market Performance

DEN’s stock has fallen by -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.68% and a quarterly drop of -12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Denbury Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for DEN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

DEN Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.14. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEN starting from Jennings Nicole H., who sale 618 shares at the price of $78.85 back on Mar 13. After this action, Jennings Nicole H. now owns 60,443 shares of Denbury Inc., valued at $48,730 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.64 for the present operating margin

+56.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at +28.17. The total capital return value is set at 53.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.74. Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 25.00 for asset returns.

Based on Denbury Inc. (DEN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 2.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denbury Inc. (DEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.