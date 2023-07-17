Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DELL is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DELL is $51.95, which is -$1.61 below the current price. The public float for DELL is 246.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on July 17, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DELL) stock’s latest price update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 55.42. However, the company has seen a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DELL’s Market Performance

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a 0.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.35% rise in the past month, and a 27.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for DELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for DELL’s stock, with a 29.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

DELL Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.99. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 36.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from SLTA IV (GP), L.L.C., who sale 17,891 shares at the price of $54.35 back on Jul 12. After this action, SLTA IV (GP), L.L.C. now owns 4,390 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $972,363 using the latest closing price.

SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., the Director of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 17,891 shares at $54.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. is holding 4,390 shares at $972,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.