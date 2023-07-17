Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock Sees a3.44 Increase

In the past week, DDOG stock has gone up by 10.66%, with a monthly gain of 16.60% and a quarterly surge of 66.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.74% for DDOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is $101.31, which is -$13.2 below the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On July 17, 2023, DDOG’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 108.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

DDOG Trading at 19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.42. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 52.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $106.13 back on Jul 12. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 336,486 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $9,088,247 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $106.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 275,218 shares at $1,061,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.