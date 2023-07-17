Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Stock Experiences -2.81% Monthly Change

In the past week, CUEN stock has gone up by 10.73%, with a monthly decline of -2.81% and a quarterly surge of 6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.34% for Cuentas Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.33% for CUEN’s stock, with a -19.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUEN is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CUEN is 1.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CUEN on July 17, 2023 was 74.46K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.73 in comparison to its previous close of 4.38, however, the company has experienced a 10.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUEN Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw 105.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -485.34. Equity return is now at value -475.50, with -233.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.