CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CRWD is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRWD is 215.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for CRWD on July 17, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has jumped by 3.55 compared to previous close of 149.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

CRWD’s Market Performance

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen a 3.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.48% gain in the past month and a 13.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for CRWD’s stock, with a 17.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

CRWD Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.13. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 46.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 178,000 shares at the price of $151.04 back on Jul 13. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 0 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $26,884,862 using the latest closing price.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the Director of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $152.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that AUSTIN ROXANNE S is holding 62,656 shares at $6,840,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.