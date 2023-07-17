Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has decreased by -4.34 when compared to last closing price of 7.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is $10.46, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for CPG is 539.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPG on July 17, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a 2.62% increase in the past week, with a 3.52% rise in the past month, and a -9.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for CPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for CPG’s stock, with a 0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPG Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.