Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) has jumped by 6.11 compared to previous close of 5.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) by analysts is $5.50, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for CGNT is 66.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNT was 379.01K shares.

CGNT’s Market Performance

CGNT stock saw a decrease of -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 28.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for CGNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CGNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

CGNT Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw 78.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNT

Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.