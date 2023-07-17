Chewy Inc. (CHWY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHWY is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHWY is $42.46, which is $6.68 above the current price. The public float for CHWY is 113.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on July 17, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 37.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Chewy Stock Soars as Earnings Top Estimates

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a 2.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.68% drop in the past month, and a 10.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for CHWY’s stock, with a -0.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

CHWY Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.21. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 14,720 shares at the price of $38.95 back on Jul 12. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 239,555 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $573,344 using the latest closing price.

Marte Mario Jesus, the Chief Financial Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Marte Mario Jesus is holding 203,023 shares at $4,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at +0.49. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.