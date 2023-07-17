Centene Corporation (CNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.11 in relation to its previous close of 63.65. However, the company has experienced a -1.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNC is $83.43, which is $18.38 above the current market price. The public float for CNC is 545.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume for CNC on July 17, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month and a -5.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Centene Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

CNC Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.35. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -19.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centene Corporation (CNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.