Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CENN on July 17, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.16 in relation to its previous close of 0.43. However, the company has experienced a 6.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN’s stock has risen by 6.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.82% and a quarterly rise of 8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.54% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.02% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.92% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at 31.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares surge +20.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3483. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.90 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -1231.16. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.