CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) by analysts is $7.52, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CX was 6.04M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has plunged by -0.27 when compared to previous closing price of 7.34, but the company has seen a 9.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CX’s Market Performance

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a 9.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.52% rise in the past month, and a 22.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 41.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 80.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.