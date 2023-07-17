Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is 1.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On July 17, 2023, CBIO’s average trading volume was 515.13K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)’s stock price has soared by 8.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO’s stock has risen by 8.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 65.87% and a quarterly rise of 72.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.60% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.94% for CBIO’s stock, with a 34.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at 44.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +65.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3297. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw 16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.