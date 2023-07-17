Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CARR stock has gone up by 9.14%, with a monthly gain of 15.12% and a quarterly surge of 22.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Carrier Global Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.19% for CARR’s stock, with a 24.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is $50.29, which is -$3.2 below the current market price. The public float for CARR is 826.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on July 17, 2023 was 5.92M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 53.12. However, the company has seen a 9.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that This HVAC Stock Is a Buy. It Represents the Future of the Industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.69. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 138,956 shares at the price of $45.01 back on Jun 08. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $6,253,937 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 74,419 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 39,747 shares at $3,349,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.