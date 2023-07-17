Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) has plunged by -2.93 when compared to previous closing price of 17.75, but the company has seen a -9.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that This Year’s Most Buoyant Sector Was a Win for Value Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) by analysts is $16.36, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.13% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CCL was 42.86M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stock saw an increase of -9.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.32% and a quarterly increase of 76.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 63.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

CCL Trading at 25.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 113.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.