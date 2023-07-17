Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, CVKD stock has gone down by -14.58%, with a monthly decline of -16.78% and a quarterly plunge of -9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.96% for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.89% for CVKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CVKD is 3.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CVKD was 346.47K shares.

CVKD) stock’s latest price update

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD)’s stock price has dropped by -18.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVKD Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.33%, as shares sank -19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVKD fell by -14.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5748. In addition, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. saw -68.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVKD starting from MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Mar 21. After this action, MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND now owns 594,792 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, the Director of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND is holding 574,792 shares at $33,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVKD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.