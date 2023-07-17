C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AI is 1.37.

The public float for AI is 90.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 39.49% of that float. On July 17, 2023, AI’s average trading volume was 27.84M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.10 in relation to its previous close of 39.65. However, the company has experienced a -5.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Why C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Is ‘Declaring Victory’

AI’s Market Performance

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a -5.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.64% drop in the past month, and a 67.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for AI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for AI’s stock, with a 77.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AI Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.62. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 232.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.02 back on Jul 07. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 173,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $504,240 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 4,220 shares at $36.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 314,353 shares at $152,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -24.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.