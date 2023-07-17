BRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has gone down by -11.65% for the week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month and a 38.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.92% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.28% for BRFS’s stock, with a 6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.

The public float for BRFS is 1.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRFS on July 17, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) has dropped by -7.14 compared to previous close of 1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRFS Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9370. In addition, BRF S.A. saw 15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.