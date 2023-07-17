BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BP is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BP is $45.24, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.87B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for BP on July 17, 2023 was 8.04M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has dropped by -2.76 compared to previous close of 36.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/23 that BP Refinery Suffered Cascade of Malfunctions Before Fatal Explosion

BP’s Market Performance

BP p.l.c. (BP) has seen a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.25% gain in the past month and a -12.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for BP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for BP’s stock, with a -0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BP Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.36. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP p.l.c. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on BP p.l.c. (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP p.l.c. (BP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.