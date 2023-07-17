Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has gone up by 2.34% for the week, with a -15.41% drop in the past month and a -29.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.23% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.37% for BRQS’s stock, with a -48.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 69.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On July 17, 2023, BRQS’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has decreased by -2.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1851. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -15.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.