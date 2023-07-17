Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BJDX is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BJDX is $3.00, which is $2.74 above than the current price. The public float for BJDX is 11.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of BJDX on July 17, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX stock saw an increase of -7.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.64% and a quarterly increase of -29.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.45% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.90% for BJDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.69% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2377. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.