bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BLUE is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLUE is $6.91, which is $3.87 above than the current price. The public float for BLUE is 105.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.64% of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on July 17, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.46 in relation to its previous close of 3.31. However, the company has experienced a -11.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

BLUE’s Market Performance

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen a -11.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.33% decline in the past month and a -7.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.65% for BLUE’s stock, with a -43.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

BLUE Trading at -18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -56.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 4,130 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 133,049 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $14,451 using the latest closing price.

Leschly Nick, the Director of bluebird bio Inc., sale 4,290 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Leschly Nick is holding 280,149 shares at $33,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -7411.12. Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.