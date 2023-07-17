BlackBerry Limited (BB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 4.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that BlackBerry Stock Rallies Despite Soft Revenue. It Could Be a Case of Confusion.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $6.15, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 573.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BB on July 17, 2023 was 4.97M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (BB) has seen a 1.03% increase in the past week, with a -5.60% drop in the past month, and a 8.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for BB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for BB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sale 11,126 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 28. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 64,721 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $61,861 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 28,237 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 35,372 shares at $130,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.