Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has decreased by -6.80 when compared to last closing price of 4.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bitcoin Miner Adds Machines in Iceland Before Possible U.S. Tax Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is $4.57, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on July 17, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a 32.58% rise in the past month, and a 116.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for BTBT’s stock, with a 143.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 585.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -72.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.