Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Stock Sees a-3.65 Decrease

The stock of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has gone up by 2.69% for the week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month and a -15.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for BTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.52% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is above average at 2.25x. The 36-month beta value for BTE is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTE is $5.20, which is $2.32 above than the current price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on July 17, 2023 was 4.39M shares.

BTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has decreased by -3.65 when compared to last closing price of 3.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTE Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp. stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.