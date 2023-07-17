Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHC is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is $8.50, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for BHC is 329.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On July 17, 2023, BHC’s average trading volume was 3.57M shares.

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) has increased by 8.36 when compared to last closing price of 8.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Eye-Care Company Bausch & Lomb Files for IPO

BHC’s Market Performance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has experienced a 4.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.80% rise in the past month, and a 21.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for BHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.70% for BHC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.98% for the last 200 days.

BHC Trading at 21.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc. saw 45.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 292 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 359,185 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc., valued at $2,721 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value 52.70, with -1.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.