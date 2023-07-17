Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAOS is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAOS is 0.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAOS on July 17, 2023 was 516.23K shares.

BAOS) stock’s latest price update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS)’s stock price has soared by 29.07 in relation to previous closing price of 7.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAOS’s Market Performance

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has experienced a 38.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.10% rise in the past month, and a 215.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.52% for BAOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.62% for BAOS’s stock, with a 81.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAOS Trading at 39.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +31.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +38.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw 99.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.