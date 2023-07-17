Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has plunge by -2.31relation to previous closing price of 3.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is 9.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBD is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $4.05, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 10.54B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On July 17, 2023, BBD’s average trading volume was 23.82M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a 0.89% increase in the past week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month, and a 22.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for BBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.