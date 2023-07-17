Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is $6.18, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for BLDP is 251.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.70% of that float. On July 17, 2023, BLDP’s average trading volume was 3.36M shares.

BLDP stock's latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.42 in comparison to its previous close of 4.53, however, the company has experienced a 10.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLDP’s Market Performance

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has experienced a 10.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month, and a -5.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.89% for BLDP’s stock, with a -11.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLDP Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. The total capital return value is set at -11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.