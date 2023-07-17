Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AUR is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUR is $4.42, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for AUR is 331.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.94% of that float. The average trading volume for AUR on July 17, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) has decreased by -1.10 when compared to last closing price of 3.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Aurora Sees Driverless Trucks On the Road in 2024

AUR’s Market Performance

AUR’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.45% and a quarterly rise of 122.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.59% for Aurora Innovation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.54% for AUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 84.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

AUR Trading at 53.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares surge +42.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc. saw 159.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 175,687 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Jul 14. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 92,899 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc., valued at $569,525 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 92,899 shares at $679,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1085.29 for the present operating margin

+26.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc. stands at -2533.82. The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.01. Equity return is now at value -96.50, with -86.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.08. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.