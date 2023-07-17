Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has seen a -3.59% decrease in the past week, with a -8.87% drop in the past month, and a -18.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for ACB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.47% for ACB’s stock, with a -39.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is $0.77, The public float for ACB is 353.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on July 17, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.94 in relation to its previous close of 0.57. However, the company has experienced a -3.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACB Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5529. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -42.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -113.73. Equity return is now at value -144.50, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.