Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, AULT stock has gone down by -27.13%, with a monthly decline of -50.27% and a quarterly plunge of -85.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.11% for Ault Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.82% for AULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -85.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is $454.96, The public float for AULT is 1.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on July 17, 2023 was 484.65K shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.59 in comparison to its previous close of 4.21, however, the company has experienced a -27.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AULT Trading at -63.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.61%, as shares sank -59.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -86.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.67 back on Jul 13. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 101,184 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $78,371 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $15.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 96,184 shares at $68,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -79.40, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.