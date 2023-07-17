Assessing the Risk and Potential of CSX Corporation’s (CSX) Stock

In the past week, CSX stock has gone up by 0.99%, with a monthly gain of 2.97% and a quarterly surge of 10.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for CSX Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for CSX’s stock, with a 9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is 16.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSX is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CSX Corporation (CSX) is $36.17, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On July 17, 2023, CSX’s average trading volume was 11.88M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has dropped by -0.27 compared to previous close of 33.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.50. In addition, CSX Corporation saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CSX Corporation (CSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.