ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASX is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASX is 1.48B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on July 17, 2023 was 5.24M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ASX) stock’s latest price update

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.39 in comparison to its previous close of 7.95, however, the company has experienced a 7.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has experienced a 7.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month, and a 11.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for ASX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for ASX’s stock, with a 17.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.47 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.