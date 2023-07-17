Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AMAT stock has gone up by 2.27%, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly surge of 25.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAT is $142.91, which is -$2.18 below the current price. The public float for AMAT is 836.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on July 17, 2023 was 5.86M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has increased by 0.06 when compared to last closing price of 142.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/13/23 that Tech Stocks Come Roaring Back

AMAT Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.92. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 46.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Little Teri A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Little Teri A. now owns 69,504 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $1,420,000 using the latest closing price.

Deane Timothy M, the GVP, Applied Global Services of Applied Materials Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $137.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Deane Timothy M is holding 100,759 shares at $1,029,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 50.10, with 23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.