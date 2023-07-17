Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Stock: A 1.24% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) has gone up by 0.01% for the week, with a 4.03% rise in the past month and a 15.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.33% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for AAPL’s stock, with a 22.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AAPL is $189.06, which is -$1.71 below the current price. The public float for AAPL is 15.72B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on July 17, 2023 was 56.58M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 190.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/11/23 that Apple Stock Gets a Price Target Boost. Even a Spending Slowdown Can’t Stop the Gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

AAPL Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.68. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 46.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 4,092 shares at the price of $173.26 back on May 08. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 33,946 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $708,980 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 69,996 shares at $165.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 107,661 shares at $11,566,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 165.70, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.