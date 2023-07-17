APA Corporation (APA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is 5.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APA is 3.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for APA Corporation (APA) is $46.07, which is $9.32 above the current market price. The public float for APA is 307.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On July 17, 2023, APA’s average trading volume was 5.44M shares.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 38.60. However, the company has seen a 4.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

APA’s Market Performance

APA’s stock has risen by 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.69% and a quarterly drop of -9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for APA Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for APA’s stock, with a -7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $46 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

APA Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.59. In addition, APA Corporation saw -21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.89 for the present operating margin

+52.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at +33.17. The total capital return value is set at 68.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.96. Equity return is now at value 396.50, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 43.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,320.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of APA Corporation (APA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.