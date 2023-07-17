Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) has increased by 14.47 when compared to last closing price of 3.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANIX is $10.50, which is $6.86 above the current price. The public float for ANIX is 29.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANIX on July 17, 2023 was 106.98K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stock saw an increase of 22.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.35% and a quarterly increase of -36.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.95% for Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.15% for ANIX’s stock, with a -15.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ANIX Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +22.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw -14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -43.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.91. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76. Total debt to assets is 0.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 328.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.