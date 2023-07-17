Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

The 36-month beta value for VSAT is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VSAT is $54.00, which is $24.27 above than the current price. The public float for VSAT is 96.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on July 17, 2023 was 677.95K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 30.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/13/23 that Viasat’s Stock Plunge Shows Why Elon Musk’s SpaceX Strategy Might Be Right

VSAT’s Market Performance

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen a -30.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.31% decline in the past month and a -9.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.58% for VSAT’s stock, with a -17.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSAT Trading at -27.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT fell by -30.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.40. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 200 shares at the price of $41.90 back on Jul 10. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,477 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $8,380 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Government Systems of Viasat Inc., sale 272 shares at $46.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 9,677 shares at $12,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -8.51. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.