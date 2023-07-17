Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Morgan Stanley (MS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is above average at 14.73x. The 36-month beta value for MS is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MS is $94.57, which is $9.44 above than the current price. The public float for MS is 1.29B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MS on July 17, 2023 was 7.22M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 86.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that Broker Faces Insider Trading Probe Tied to Morgan Stanley Deals

MS’s Market Performance

Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.83% decline in the past month and a 0.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for MS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for MS’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.30. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 1,049,889 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Jun 09. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 8,456,881 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $9,921,451 using the latest closing price.

AKRAM RAJA, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 7,320 shares at $82.95 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that AKRAM RAJA is holding 96,484 shares at $607,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.