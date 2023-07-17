Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is above average at 2.01x. The 36-month beta value for DISH is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DISH is $13.22, which is $9.4 above than the current price. The public float for DISH is 249.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.39% of that float. The average trading volume of DISH on July 17, 2023 was 13.21M shares.

DISH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has decreased by -7.16 when compared to last closing price of 7.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that Dish Stock Soars on Report to Sell Wireless Plans Through Amazon

DISH’s Market Performance

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has experienced a -9.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.07% rise in the past month, and a -20.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for DISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for DISH’s stock, with a -41.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DISH Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DISH fell by -9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, DISH Network Corporation saw -52.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DISH starting from CULLEN THOMAS A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Jun 22. After this action, CULLEN THOMAS A now owns 226,050 shares of DISH Network Corporation, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN THOMAS A, the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of DISH Network Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that CULLEN THOMAS A is holding 251,050 shares at $163,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.26 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for DISH Network Corporation stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.00. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on DISH Network Corporation (DISH), the company’s capital structure generated 135.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.46. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.